Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after acquiring an additional 906,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after acquiring an additional 327,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,325,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,226,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

