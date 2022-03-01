Jane Street Group LLC Sells 160,281 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

