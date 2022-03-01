Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

