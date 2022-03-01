Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.
Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
