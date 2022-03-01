Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Assurant were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Assurant stock opened at $169.71 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.