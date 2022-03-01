Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.61 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after acquiring an additional 379,713 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,273,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $190,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

