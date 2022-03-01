Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,109,000 after acquiring an additional 130,971 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,139,000 after acquiring an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

