Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,500 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 76,897 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,760,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

