Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bruker were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.