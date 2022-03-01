Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

