72,079 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Embraer by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 668,911 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter worth approximately $732,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $10,494,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter worth $9,021,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE ERJ opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

