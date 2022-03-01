Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 22,093 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PRIM opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

