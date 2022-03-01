National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DVA opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.
In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
