National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.