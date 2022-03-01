National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,090,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,965,000 after purchasing an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.