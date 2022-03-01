National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 721 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $2,558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,029 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,219 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

