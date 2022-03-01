National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,524 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

