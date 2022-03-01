Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,142,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 4.09. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.