Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

