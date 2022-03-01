Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 231.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

