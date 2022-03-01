Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,800 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $819.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In related news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,520 shares of company stock worth $187,336 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.