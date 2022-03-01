Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,684 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

