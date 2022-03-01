Man Group plc Sells 2,947 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

