Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OMI opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

