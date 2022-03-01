California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 684 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

