Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,429,968 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $59,558,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,275 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

