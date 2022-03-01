Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $2,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 24.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 108,085 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNN stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

