Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

