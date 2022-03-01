Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,253 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth $304,000.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 488.89%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

