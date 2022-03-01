Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

