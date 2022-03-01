Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,157,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.21. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $144.77 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

