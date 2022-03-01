National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $456,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

