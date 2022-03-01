Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.