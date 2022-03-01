Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,132 shares of company stock worth $1,019,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $199.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

