Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,534 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Myers Industries were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MYE opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $602.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

