Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,491 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,532.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,127 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

