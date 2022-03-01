iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 138,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after buying an additional 63,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $434,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

