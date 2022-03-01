Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 55,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 481.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
