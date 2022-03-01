BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIGC. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.77.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

