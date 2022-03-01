Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider William Reeve Buys 2,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($31,369.92).
Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,153 ($15.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
