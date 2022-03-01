Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider William Reeve Buys 2,000 Shares

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.68) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($31,369.92).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,343.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,153 ($15.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.48) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,620 ($21.74) to GBX 1,710 ($22.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.82) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.78).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

