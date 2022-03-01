PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Get PG&E alerts:

NYSE PCG opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.32, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.