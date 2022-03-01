Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 302,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,702,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $739,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,690 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

