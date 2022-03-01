Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,439,000 after acquiring an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after acquiring an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after acquiring an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

