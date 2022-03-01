South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South State by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in South State by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after acquiring an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

