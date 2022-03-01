Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 64,401 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 180,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 605.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ MASS opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.