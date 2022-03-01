Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 18,016 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

