UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $22,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

