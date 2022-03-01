$0.11 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 43.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,848,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

