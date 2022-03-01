UBS Group AG Has $20.54 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masco by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

