UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Globant in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 149.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $274.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.