Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 421,994 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equitable by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock worth $3,431,720 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

