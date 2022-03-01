Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,175 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after acquiring an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.89.

Shares of VRSK opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

